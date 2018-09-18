New Mexico

Lawsuit: New Mexico soccer team raped player, abused others

Posted: Sep 18, 2018 10:12 AM MDT

Updated: Sep 18, 2018 10:12 AM MDT

HOBBS, N.M. (AP) -  A federal lawsuit says members of a southeastern New Mexico high school soccer team repeatedly sexually assaulted teammates while coaches looked the other way.

The Hobbs News-Sun reports the lawsuit filed Friday in U.S. District Court in Albuquerque by a parent of a player alleges her son was raped by Hobbs High School soccer teammates shortly after another player was sexually assaulted on a bus.  

The lawsuit alleges a video showed soccer players sexually assaulting a boy two years ago and that a coach told players to delete the cellphone video.

Hobbs Municipal Schools Superintendent T.J. Parks declined to comment on the lawsuit. But he said this month the district was investigating player misconduct within the boys' soccer program.

The lawsuit seeks an unspecified amount in damages from each defendant

(Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

 


