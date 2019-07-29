Las Cruces woman ID'd as victim in deadly military truck, minivan collision

The mangled red minivan driven by a 49-year old Las Cruces woman who was killed.

The mangled red minivan driven by a 49-year old Las Cruces woman who was killed.

CHAPARRAL, New Mexico - A 49-year-old Las Cruces woman was identified by state police Monday as the victim in a deadly head-on collision involving her minivan and a military truck carrying New Mexico National Guard soldiers.

Bernice Rios was killed in that crash Friday morning along State Road 213 at the intersection of Lisa Road near Chaparral.

Investigators said they were still trying to determine why Rios' minivan crossed the center line and went head-on into the path of the military vehicle carrying a trailer, but indicated alcohol was not a factor.

Police said four other people were injured in the collision. They included a 55-year-old man from Vado who was a passenger in the minivan; also hurt in the military truck were two 20-year-old women from Las Cruces and a 20-year-old man from Las Cruces. No names were released.