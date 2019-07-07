New Mexico

Las Cruces teen burglar among 2 walkaways from supervised release facility

By:

Posted: Jul 07, 2019 10:21 AM MDT

Updated: Jul 07, 2019 10:21 AM MDT

ALBUQUERQUE, New Mexico - A Las Cruces teen serving time on burglary charges is among two teens who walked away from a supervised release facility in Albuquerque, New Mexico State Police said Sunday.

Deacon Castillo, 19, of Las Cruces, was in the facility for aggravated burglary, auto burglar, and a probation violation, according to police. He is described as Hispanic, 5'11", 145 pounds with brown hair and hazel eyes.

The other walkaway was identified by authorities as 19-year old Jose Romero of Albuquerque, who is  Hispanic, 5'5", 151 pounds with brown hair and brown eyes. He was committed to the facility for armed robbery.

Police said the pair walked away from the Albuquerque Boys Reintegration Center at 400 Edith in Albuquerque on Saturday night. 

Authorities asked anyone who knows of Castillo or Romero's whereabouts to call 911 or state police at (505) 841-9256 and select option 3. 

