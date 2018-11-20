New Mexico

Las Cruces supports state bill that would change New Mexico alcohol laws

By:

Posted: Nov 19, 2018 04:53 PM MST

Updated: Nov 19, 2018 06:00 PM MST

New bill could allow business with beer and wine license to sell hard liquor

LAS CRUCES, New Mexico - In a 4 to 3 vote, the Las Cruces City Council voted to approve a resolution in support of a state bill that would completely alter the landscape of liquor licensing in New Mexico.

"It will be chaos," said Marci Dickerson, who owns the Game and the Game II. "I promise you."

If passed, the state bill would allow establishments with a license to sell beer and wine to also sell hard liquor produced in New Mexico. It has not yet gone before the legislature.

"We paid for a privilege," Dickerson said. "If we open up the floodgates and allow everyone to have that privilege, the economic theory behind that is naturally- those licenses will decrease in value."

In New Mexico, a license to sell beer and wine costs $1,500, according to the state. A license to sell hard liquor varies, but often costs hundreds of thousands of dollars.

The price varies because the number of full liquor licenses are limited in New Mexico: One owner must buy a license from another owner. However, the beer and wine licenses are always available, the mayor told ABC-7.

"These businesses have invested a lot of money, countless hours, and made many sacrifices to obtain these licenses," said Joe Hernandez, who said he has worked for 22 years for the locally-owned Pic Quik convenience stores.

According to the city's policy analyst, 55 percent of businesses who have hard liquor licenses are corporations, like Applebee's. City councilors say opening up the playing field to restaurants who can't afford the licenses would help the local economy.

"I think this is a really important economic toolbox, or tool to have in the toolbox that we can't ignore," said Councilor Gabriel Vasquez, who represents district three.

However, many owners of local bars say the value of their licenses will plummet, forcing the banks to call their loans.

"Financial institutions will show up in mass," Dickerson said. "They will start calling liquor licenses. It will take apart every single piece of the economy in the state of New Mexico having to do with this industry."

Others said the state does not have the resources to police the hundreds of new businesses who would have the capability to sell hard liquor.

"You need to look at how this affects citizens," said Shelly Nichols-Shaw, a Las Cruces resident. "As being someone who has been hit, head-on by a drunk driver, do we really need more places that have liquor?"

Copyright 2018 KVIA. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.


comments powered by Disqus

Recommended Stories

Most Popular Stories

Slideshows

Crime
2016 Family Violence Mugshots

2016 Family Violence Mugshots

News
On this day: November 20
Vince Bucci/Getty Images

On this day: November 20

US & World
Store hours for Thanksgiving holidays 2018
George Frey/Getty Images

Store hours for Thanksgiving holidays 2018

News
On this day: November 19
California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation via Getty Images

On this day: November 19

Travel
8 tips for surviving long flights
FreeImages.com/jenny w.﻿

8 tips for surviving long flights

News
On this day: November 18
Larry Busacca/Getty Images

On this day: November 18

News
On this day: November 17
Christian Petersen/Getty Images

On this day: November 17

Economy
States where the most people go hungry
John Moore/Getty Images

States where the most people go hungry

News
On this day: November 16
Chuck Kennedy/White House via Wikimedia Commons

On this day: November 16

News
On this day: November 15
David Shankbone via Wikimedia Commons

On this day: November 15

Health
States with the most smokers
FreeImages.com/Zsuzsa N.K.

States with the most smokers

Entertainment
Celebrities' jobs before they were famous

Celebrities' jobs before they were famous

News
On this day: November 14
Frederick M. Brown/Getty Images

On this day: November 14

Health
Food you're tossing too early
iStock/JulNichols

Food you're tossing too early

US & World
'10 worst toys' for 2018
Hiroko Masuike/Getty Images

'10 worst toys' for 2018

News
PHOTOS: Inside a DEA drug holding room

PHOTOS: Inside a DEA drug holding room

News
Photos: CBP X-ray machines and scanners at ports of entry

Photos: CBP X-ray machines and scanners at ports of entry

US & World
Notable deaths of 2018
Getty Images

Notable deaths of 2018

Food
Best and worst foods for sleep
iStock/ValuaVitaly

Best and worst foods for sleep

News
On this day: November 13
Rick Diamond-Getty Images

On this day: November 13

US & World
Wind-driven fires rip through California
Getty Images

Wind-driven fires rip through California

Recipes
10 most popular pizza toppings
FreeImages.com/Michal Adamczyk

10 most popular pizza toppings

News
On this day: November 12
White House photo by Eric Draper

On this day: November 12

News
On this day: November 11
Mark Davis/Getty Images

On this day: November 11

News
On this day: November 10
Rick Diamond/Getty Images

On this day: November 10