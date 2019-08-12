Las Cruces fight ends in stabbing; man hospitalized with wounds to chest and arm

LAS CRUCES, New Mexico - A man was injured in a Las Cruces stabbing that stemmed from a fight on Sunday, according to police who initially had said the victim was shot.

The incident happened near La Fonda Drive off of Missouri Avenue, according to Officer Jason Sauceda.

According to initial police accounts, two men were fighting when another man got out of his car and reportedly fired a gun.

While Las Cruces police later clarified that the victim was stabbed and not shot, officials did not provide any further explanation of the events surrounding the stabbing.

The victim was taken to Memorial Medical Center with wounds to his chest and arm, then later flown to an El Paso hospital, Sauceda said.