New Mexico

Las Cruces public schools outline policies to serve transgender students

By:

Posted: Apr 02, 2019 08:57 PM MDT

Updated: Apr 03, 2019 09:26 AM MDT

School district outlines plan to serve transgender students

The Las Cruces Public School district will train principals and staff members to acccomodate the needs of transgender students, as outlined by a seven-page document released to the public on Tuesday.

"Until we establish a safe environment and a welcoming environment, education is put on the back burner," said Ray Jaramillo, the board member for district one.

Three in four transgender students feel unsafe in schools, according to a study by the Gay, Lesbian and Straight Education Network.

"We're beginning to teach acceptance," said Superintendent Dr. Greg Ewing. "Accepting all students for who they are."

If a student chooses to disclose their transgender status to a staff member, that will not authorize the staffer to "publicly disclose to others such educational or medicational information about the student, unless there is a legitimate educational need to do so," according to the document.

Transgender students will also have access to the "restroom that corresponds to their gender identity" and district officials will provide a private restroom facility if the student asks for it, the document stated.

Any student who wants greater privacy in a locker room "shall be provided such accomodations," whether that is a private area in the locker room, a separate changing schedule or using a nearby private area.

Read the document below:

"I'm really happy that this is even being discussed," said Everette Meike, a New Mexico State instructor and student who identifies as transmasculine and non-binary.

Because Meike does not identify as male or female, the California native prefers to use the pronouns of "them" and "their."

"A lot of people see me and think, 'That's a dude,'" Meike said. "That's not how I feel."

A spokeswoman told ABC-7 that these are not new policies; rather, the district is compiling existing practices into the seven-page document. The district will offer an awareness training this summer for principals who can then implement the guidance with their staff members.

While Meike did not attend public schools in Las Cruces, they told ABC-7 that the conversations in the school district are promising.

"We should just, in general, allow people to express themselves how they want to express themselves and identify how they want to identify," Meike said.


comments powered by Disqus

Recommended Stories

Most Popular Stories

Slideshows

Crime
2016 Family Violence Mugshots

2016 Family Violence Mugshots

Health
Most ignored cancer symptoms
iStock/firebrandphotography

Most ignored cancer symptoms

News
On this day: April 3
David Greedy/Getty Images

On this day: April 3

Crime
Photos: DWI Arrests in El Paso (March 2019)

Photos: DWI Arrests in El Paso (March 2019)

Sports
Which college basketball coaches have most titles?
Rob Carr/Getty Images

Which college basketball coaches have most titles?

News
On this day: April 2
Christopher Furlong/Getty Images

On this day: April 2

Health
9 foods that lower stress levels
iStock/eurobanks

9 foods that lower stress levels

News
On this day: April 1
Vince Bucci/Getty Images

On this day: April 1

US & World
13 infamous April Fools' Day hoaxes
FreeImages.com/Ned Horton

13 infamous April Fools' Day hoaxes

Entertainment
Celebrities stun at 50th NAACP Image Awards
2019 Getty Images

Celebrities stun at 50th NAACP Image Awards

News
On this day: March 31
Ethan Miller/Getty Images

On this day: March 31

Campaign 2020
PHOTOS: Beto O'Rourke Presidential Campaign Rally in El Paso

PHOTOS: Beto O'Rourke Presidential Campaign Rally in El Paso

News
On this day: March 30
Slaven Vlasic/Getty Images

On this day: March 30

Crime
PHOTOS: Most Wanted Fugitives in El Paso 3.29.19

PHOTOS: Most Wanted Fugitives in El Paso 3.29.19

Economy
15 things to buy at a dollar store
Joe Raedle/Getty Images

15 things to buy at a dollar store

News
On this day: March 29
Frederick M. Brown/Getty Images

On this day: March 29

Sports
NCAA Tournament brings back March Madness
Patrick Smith/Getty Images

NCAA Tournament brings back March Madness

News
On this day: March 28
Michael Buckner/Getty Images

On this day: March 28

Politics
Most, least federally dependent states
Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images

Most, least federally dependent states

Economy
Biggest U.S. lottery jackpots
Justin Sullivan/Getty Images

Biggest U.S. lottery jackpots

Crime
PHOTOS: 3 guns seized, 3 arrested

PHOTOS: 3 guns seized, 3 arrested

News
On this day: March 27
Mike Brown/Getty Images

On this day: March 27

News
On this day: March 26
Lawrence Lucier/Getty Images

On this day: March 26

Economy
10 most expensive cities in the world
Chris McGrath/ Getty

10 most expensive cities in the world

News
On this day: March 25
Frederick M. Brown/Getty Images

On this day: March 25