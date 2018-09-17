Las Cruces priest put on administrative leave after sexual misconduct allegations

LAS CRUCES, N.M. - A Las Cruces priest was put on administrative leave following multiple accusations of sexual misconduct with adults, the Diocese of Las Cruces announced Monday morning.

The allegations are against the Rev. Rogelio Martinez, pastor of St. Genevieve Parish.

Officials said the case has been reported to District Attorney Mark D'Antonio.

The diocese's Sexual Abuse Review Board is also conducting an internal investigation. the board is comprised of private citizens with expertise in law, law enforcement, psychology and one priest.

Martinez may face sanctions if the accusations are determined to be credible, according to the diocese.

"Sadly, our diocese has allegations against a priest that are serious in nature, and we must proceed with a review that is comprehensive and provides a just conclusion," Bishop Oscar Cantú said in a news release. "Certainly, Father Rogelio must be presumed to be innocent and will be given ample opportunity to clear his name."

Cantú said he is committed to cooperating with the diocese's review board and law enforcement in investigating all allegations of sexual abuse and misconduct.

The Diocese of Las Cruces encourages those who have been the victim of sexual abuse by clergy or church personnel to contact public authorities or Margarita Williams-the Victim's Assistance Coordinator for the diocese-at 575-523-7577 or mwilliams@rcdlc.org.