Las Cruces Police investigating toddler death
Las Cruces, NM - Las Cruces police are investigating the death of a 2-year-old girl. The toddler was found unresponsive when she was taken to Mountainview Regional Medical Center around 3 a.m. Thursday morning. She was pronounced dead at the hospital.
The cause of the girl’s death still remains unknown. The girl’s relatives and potential witnesses are being interviewed by investigators. Charges have yet to be filed and no arrests have been made.
