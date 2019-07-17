Reward offered to catch shoplifters who took $4,000 of electronics from Las Cruces Walmart
LAS CRUCES, New Mexico - A reward is being offered to identify two men believed to have shoplifted more than $4,000 worth of electronics from a Las Cruces Walmart store last month.
Investigators believe the two men gathered more than $4,000 worth of electronics and left the store without paying.
Surveillance video obtained by police shows the two men entering the store around 2:40 a.m. on June 24.
One of the men is seen wearing a black and grey hoodie with black jeans. The other man is seen wearing a black long sleeve shirt with light blue jeans.
Las Cruces Crime Stoppers is offering a reward of up to $1,000 to anyone with information that helps identify the two men. Tips can be called in to Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.
Authorities said those who provide tips through the Crime Stoppers hotline do not have to leave their name and will remain completely anonymous.