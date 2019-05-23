Las Cruces nightclub owner sentenced for pointing AR-15 at woman

Robert Burnham

LAS CRUCES, N.M. (AP) - A former nightclub owner accused of pulling an AR-15 on a woman outside of a Las Cruces restaurant has been sentenced to 18 months in prison.



The Las Cruces Sun-News reports Robert Burnham was sentenced this week after pleaded guilty on May 10 to one count of aggravated assault.



Burnham owned Boots and Bourbon, a popular Las Cruces nightclub that shuttered its doors days after his arrest last year.



Police say Burnham pulled out the rifle and pointed it at a woman during an argument. Court documents say Burnham was allegedly a no-show for a date and the woman asked to speak with him outside the restaurant.



Burnham told police that he had recently won the rifle in a raffle and was just moving it inside his car.



