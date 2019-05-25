Las Cruces Catholic Diocese ordains new priest
Friday evening, Bishop Gerald F. Kicanas held a sacramental ceremony that ordained Deacon Gino Wilcox as priest.
The last time a priest was ordained in Las Cruces was three years ago,
Wilcox is a native of Artesia, New Mexico. He studied six years of philosophy and theology at Mundelein Seminary.
Wilcox will begin conducting services at St. Albert the Great Newman Parish beginning June 17.
