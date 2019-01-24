New Mexico

Las Cruces business offers free coffee for workers affected by shutdown

By:

Posted: Jan 23, 2019 10:20 PM MST

Updated: Jan 23, 2019 10:24 PM MST

Furloughed workers can receive locally ground coffee for free in Las Cruces

A Las Cruces coffee shop is allowing federal workers affected by the shutdown to take a free pound of coffee.

"My dad's a government worker," said Karis Funk, one of the customers at Milagro Coffee. "He's been out of work for over a month now."

In just one shift, barista Saul Ramirez said he saw at least five federal workers gladly take home their coffee beans. The shop's product is locally ground, but grown as far away as India, Guatemala and Sumatra,

"We all here feel that these people should get the support from the community at least," Ramirez told ABC-7.

According to the Associated Press, democrats in Congress are preparing a bill that does not include funding for a border wall, but other security measures.

Two thousand miles away from the beltway, Las Cruces residents affected by the shutdown can at least enjoy free coffee.

"I think that's a really good gesture to extend to someone who is really stressed out and suffering in certain ways," Funk said.


