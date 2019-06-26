New Mexico

Las Cruces 'armory' gets truckload of donations for migrants

Posted: Jun 26, 2019 03:12 PM MDT

Updated: Jun 26, 2019 03:59 PM MDT

LAS CRUCES, New Mexico - A Las Cruces migrant facility known as the "armory" received a truckload of donations from the Convoy of Hope on Wednesday.

The armory shelters migrants while they are being processed and transported to their families or sponsors.

Las Cruces Fire Chief Eric Enriquez said, "It's been two months, we've seen approximately 11,000 come through Las Cruces, so they've exhausted  a lot of the supplies that we had that have been graciously donated by the community and so this will replenish and help us a lot. We see this to continue, and we will continue to serve."

The pastor of First Assembly of God has been coordinating with Convoy of Hope for months to get the non-perishables, water, diapers cookies and other items delivered.

Spanish pastor for First Assembly of God Fred Espinoza told ABC-7 the church communicated with the city about what was needed: "I believe it's a shot in the arm for the local community. This is a part of us joining together to show our community that we care about not just those who live here, but those that pass through here."

The donated items will be distributed to other non-governmental organizations in Las Cruces who shelter migrants while they are being processed, like the El Calvario United Methodist Church.

El Calvario gets new migrants every Monday and Wednesday.

ABC-7 spoke to one Honduran migrant who is being sponsored by a Las Cruces woman.

Isis Suarez and her daughter have been in Las Cruces for nine months and have been living with Irene Alatorre.

Saurez said Alatorre helps her by driving her to and from the places she needs to go like to visit her lawyer and her court dates.

During her free time, Saurez learns English, makes jewelry for money and gives back to El Calvario by donating her time.

She helps cook food for other migrants, organizes the clothes and helps in any way she can.

For more information on how to become a sponer, click here.

Copyright 2019 KVIA. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.


Recommended Stories

Most Popular Stories

Slideshows

Crime
2016 Family Violence Mugshots

2016 Family Violence Mugshots

Travel
15 American manners that are rude abroad
Ian Gavan/Getty Images

15 American manners that are rude abroad

News
On this day: June 26
Alex Wong/Getty Images

On this day: June 26

News
On this day: June 25
Tim Whitby/Getty Images

On this day: June 25

Entertainment
Top 10 British and Irish comedians
Steve Finn/Getty Images

Top 10 British and Irish comedians

Entertainment
Global Beatles Day trivia
I, Corwin via Wikimedia Commons

Global Beatles Day trivia

News
On this day: June 24
Frederick M. Brown/Getty Images

On this day: June 24

Health
'Dirty Dozen' fruits and vegetables
iStock / KingWu

'Dirty Dozen' fruits and vegetables

News
On this day: June 23
Christopher Furlong/Getty Images

On this day: June 23

News
On this day: June 22
Kevin Winter/Getty Images

On this day: June 22

Health
Summer's most disgusting health concerns
iStock/.shock

Summer's most disgusting health concerns

News
On this day: June 21
U.S. Marshals Service via Wikimedia Commons

On this day: June 21

Family
Best and worst states to have a baby
Ian Waldie/Getty Images

Best and worst states to have a baby

News
On this day: June 20
Jemal Countess/Getty Images

On this day: June 20

Entertainment
Celebrities who have been deported, exiled
Roy Rochlin/Getty Images

Celebrities who have been deported, exiled

News
On this day: June 19
The Warmbier Family via CNN

On this day: June 19

Lifestyle
Best, worst state capitals to live in
FreeImages.com/Vince Varga

Best, worst state capitals to live in

Health
Autism: Key facts and figures

Autism: Key facts and figures

News
On this day: June 18
Roger Kisby/Getty Images

On this day: June 18

News
On this day: June 17
Joe Raedle/Getty Images

On this day: June 17

Health
Easy ways to break 10 bad habits
iStock / diego_cervo

Easy ways to break 10 bad habits

News
On this day: June 16
Sean Gallup/Getty Images

On this day: June 16

News
On this day: June 15
Carlo Allegri/Getty Images

On this day: June 15

US & World
History of Flag Day in America
FreeImages.com/Matthew Williams

History of Flag Day in America

News
On this day: June 14
Carl Court/Getty Images

On this day: June 14