Las Cruces 'armory' gets truckload of donations for migrants

Donations for migrants in Las Cruces.

LAS CRUCES, New Mexico - A Las Cruces migrant facility known as the "armory" received a truckload of donations from the Convoy of Hope on Wednesday.

The armory shelters migrants while they are being processed and transported to their families or sponsors.

Las Cruces Fire Chief Eric Enriquez said, "It's been two months, we've seen approximately 11,000 come through Las Cruces, so they've exhausted a lot of the supplies that we had that have been graciously donated by the community and so this will replenish and help us a lot. We see this to continue, and we will continue to serve."

The pastor of First Assembly of God has been coordinating with Convoy of Hope for months to get the non-perishables, water, diapers cookies and other items delivered.

Spanish pastor for First Assembly of God Fred Espinoza told ABC-7 the church communicated with the city about what was needed: "I believe it's a shot in the arm for the local community. This is a part of us joining together to show our community that we care about not just those who live here, but those that pass through here."

The donated items will be distributed to other non-governmental organizations in Las Cruces who shelter migrants while they are being processed, like the El Calvario United Methodist Church.

El Calvario gets new migrants every Monday and Wednesday.

ABC-7 spoke to one Honduran migrant who is being sponsored by a Las Cruces woman.

Isis Suarez and her daughter have been in Las Cruces for nine months and have been living with Irene Alatorre.

Saurez said Alatorre helps her by driving her to and from the places she needs to go like to visit her lawyer and her court dates.

During her free time, Saurez learns English, makes jewelry for money and gives back to El Calvario by donating her time.

She helps cook food for other migrants, organizes the clothes and helps in any way she can.

