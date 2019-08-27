New Mexico

Only on ABC-7: Killer sentenced in 25-year old murder case, but Las Cruces family still mourns

Killed fled to Mexico in 1994

By:

Posted: Aug 26, 2019 08:21 PM MDT

Updated: Aug 26, 2019 08:26 PM MDT

Reliving the pain of murder case

LAS CRUCES, N.M. - On January 7th, 1994, Rick Soria was shot point-blank in the head at a child's birthday party.

His younger sister, Carissa, lost her only brother when she was 16 years old.

"This anger has just been ruining my life," Soria said. "It's been running my life for so long. I just feel that I have to close this chapter as well."

Rick Soria left behind a one-year-old son named Rick Jr.

"My nephew turned one on January 5th; my brother got shot on January 7th; he passed away on January 9th," Soria told ABC-7.

Her brother's killer, Gregorio Zavala fled to Mexico in 1994 and evaded justice for two-and-a-half decades.

"He had 25 years of being free," Soria said. "He was able to make a family in Mexico where he was hiding. He got a new wife, he had children... but my brother was at Evergreen Cemetery." 

In 2018, Zavala was a victim in an altercation, according to a spokeswoman for the Doña Ana County District Attorney's Office. When authorities in Mexico ran his records, they discovered he had an international warrant and extradited him to the United States.

Carissa Soria remembers the phone call.

"It was a shock," Soria told ABC-7. They told me they got Greg and I cried. I'm not sure if I cried tears of joy or what I was feeling at the time."

However, her brother's murder was a cold case. Because so much time had passed, some witnesses and officers from 1994 were no longer alive or able to testify, according to the District Attorney's Office. Much of the evidence from Soria's autopsy file was lost in a fire in Albuquerque.

With the lack of evidence, Zavala pled guilty to voluntary manslaughter. He was sentenced in August to seven years in prison, which includes the one year he had already served.

"I feel like I've been angry for 25 years," Soria said, wiping back tears. "I have to let this go. I have to live my life."

Even with her frustration at her brother's killer's sentence, Soria said she will focus on the positive memories from their childhood.

"His laugh would just carry through the house," Soria said. "And that's what we missed when he passed away. Hearing his laugh."

Copyright 2019 KVIA. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.


comments powered by Disqus

Recommended Stories

Most Popular Stories

Slideshows

Crime
2016 Family Violence Mugshots

2016 Family Violence Mugshots

News
On this day: August 26
Michael Buckner/Getty Images

On this day: August 26

News
10 best U.S. cities for dating
iStock/kevinruss﻿

10 best U.S. cities for dating

News
On this day: August 25
Joe Raedle/Getty Images

On this day: August 25

News
On this day: August 24
Mike Coppola/Getty Images

On this day: August 24

News
15 emerging U.S. downtowns
Kevork Djansezian/Getty Images

15 emerging U.S. downtowns

News
On this day: August 23
Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Jesse B. Awalt/U.S. Navy via Wikimedia Commons

On this day: August 23

Entertainment
Celebrities who have battled cancer
Amanda Edwards/Getty Images

Celebrities who have battled cancer

News
On this day: August 22
iStock/DegasMM

On this day: August 22

News
School violence: By the numbers
KPRC via CNN

School violence: By the numbers

News
On this day: August 21
Justin Sullivan/Getty Images

On this day: August 21

News
Most pet-friendly cities for travelers
iStock/Dixi_

Most pet-friendly cities for travelers

News
On this day: August 20
Ethan Miller/Getty Images

On this day: August 20

US & World
Best, worst states for millennials
iStock/biglike

Best, worst states for millennials

News
On this day: August 19
Alexandra Wyman/Getty Images for AFI

On this day: August 19

News
On this day: August 18
Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

On this day: August 18

News
On this day: August 17
Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images

On this day: August 17

News
On this day: August 16
Jason Kempin/Getty Images for Niche Media

On this day: August 16

Pets
Best ways to save money on pets
FreeImages.com/PsychoPxL

Best ways to save money on pets

Education
10 most educated countries
CNN Image

10 most educated countries

News
On this day: August 15
Martin St-Amant - Wikipedia - CC-BY-SA-3.0

On this day: August 15

Economy
Best, worst states for women
iStock/damircudic

Best, worst states for women

Health
Eat more of these 10 heart healthy foods
iStock/martinturzak

Eat more of these 10 heart healthy foods

News
On this day: August 14
Alan Light via Wikimedia Commons

On this day: August 14

Entertainment
Celebrities who have run marathons
iStock/JordiDelgado

Celebrities who have run marathons