New Mexico

Judge rejects plea deal for woman accused in girl's killing

Posted: Sep 14, 2018 06:17 PM MDT

Updated: Sep 14, 2018 06:17 PM MDT

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (AP) - A judge has rejected a plea deal for a woman accused in the 2016 killing of a 10-year-old girl at her family's Albuquerque apartment.
  
Prosecutors had reached the agreement with Jessica Kelley in exchange for her testimony against others in the case, and as they seek to identify another suspect in Victoria Marten's death.
  
But the judge rejected the agreement after asking Kelley to provide her recollection of events the night Victoria was killed. Kelley said a man entered the apartment looking for her cousin Fabian Gonzales, who was dating the girl's mother.

Authorities say Gonzales and the mother weren't home, but he still faces charges of tampering with evidence and child abuse resulting in death.
  
The mother pleaded guilty to child abuse resulting in death for leaving her daughter in a dangerous situation.

