New Mexico

Judge considers group's petition to recall Las Cruces Public School Board

By:

Posted: May 22, 2019 06:15 PM MDT

Updated: May 22, 2019 06:38 PM MDT

LAS CRUCES, New Mexico - A Las Cruces judge will soon determine whether a group of former educators can move forward with attempts to recall the Las Cruces Public School Board.

As ABC-7 reported in April, a group called 'Enough,' made up of former educators, announced that they would try to put the school board members up for a recall election in November.

To do that, the group must demonstrate to Judge James Martin that the school board made several violations:

  1. The New Mexico Public Meetings Act
  2. The state's Inspection of Public Records Act
  3. The Board's own policy on site selection for a new school (Columbia Elementary)

In February, the LCPS board voted to demolish Columbia Elementary, which was infested with mold, and build it on a new site.

The group petitioning for a recall argued that the board violated its own policy by selecting a site without "community stakeholders" input, which includes the city of Las Cruces and Doña Ana County.

"Unfortunately, this is the only way we have as voters, as electorate to say, 'Enough!' when our public officials don't do their jobs," said CaraLyn Banks, who represents the group, 'Enough.'

"I'm confident that after we introduce all our evidence tomorrow and our legal arguments, that there will be no question that the board has acted properly," said Barry Berenberg, who represents the district.

Wednesday's hearing lasted more than three hours. Judge Martin said he will come to a decision by Thursday afternoon.

If the group is successful, they will have 90 days to gather 33 percent of the number of votes for each district from the last school board election.

If they can do that, those members will be up for re-election on the November ballot.

Copyright 2019 KVIA. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.


comments powered by Disqus

Recommended Stories

Most Popular Stories

Slideshows

Crime
2016 Family Violence Mugshots

2016 Family Violence Mugshots

News
On this day: May 23
Stuart Wilson/Getty Images

On this day: May 23

Economy
20 best cities for summer jobs
iStock / gchutka

20 best cities for summer jobs

US & World
States pushing to restrict access to abortion
Nicky J Sims/Getty Images

States pushing to restrict access to abortion

News
On this day: May 22
Dave Thompson/Getty Images

On this day: May 22

Health
Eat more of these 10 heart healthy foods
iStock/martinturzak

Eat more of these 10 heart healthy foods

Lifestyle
PHOTOS: Sunny the Sea Lion inducted into EP Zoo's Animal Hall of Fame

PHOTOS: Sunny the Sea Lion inducted into EP Zoo's Animal Hall of Fame

Health
7 steps to a healthier heart
iStock/LuisPortugal

7 steps to a healthier heart

News
Famous people who were teachers
Robert Cianflone/Getty Images

Famous people who were teachers

News
On this day: May 20
Tom Pennington/Getty Images

On this day: May 20

News
Best, worst states for military retirees
Joe Raedle/Getty Images

Best, worst states for military retirees

News
On this day: May 19
CNN

On this day: May 19

Sports
Horse world celebrates 144th Preakness
Rob Carr/Getty Images

Horse world celebrates 144th Preakness

News
On this day: May 18
Jason Merritt/Getty Images

On this day: May 18

Crime
PHOTOS: 10 most wanted fugitives in El Paso 5.17.19

PHOTOS: 10 most wanted fugitives in El Paso 5.17.19

News
On this day: May 17
Ethan Miller/Getty Images

On this day: May 17

Pets
America's most popular dog, cat names
Win McNamee/Getty Images

America's most popular dog, cat names

US & World
Most bicycle-friendly states
Steve Kastenbaum/CNN

Most bicycle-friendly states

News
On this day: May 16
Royalbroil via Wikimedia Commons

On this day: May 16

News
On this day: May 15
Mark Kolbe/Getty Images

On this day: May 15

Health
America's 25 fittest cities
iStock/JordiDelgado

America's 25 fittest cities

News
On this day: May 14
David Buchan/Getty Images

On this day: May 14

US & World
Best, worst states to be a police officer
iStock/amphotora

Best, worst states to be a police officer

News
On this day: May 13
Peter Kramer/Getty Images

On this day: May 13

Economy
14 smart ways to start every work day
iStock/pidjoe

14 smart ways to start every work day