New Mexico

Investigators identify woman, man shot and killed in village of Doña Ana

Posted: May 21, 2019 09:46 AM MDT

Updated: May 21, 2019 06:36 PM MDT

Man and woman killed in Dona Ana

DONA ANA, New Mexico - The Doña Ana County Sheriff's Office says a man admitted to shooting and killing two people inside his vehicle early Tuesday morning in the village of Doña Ana.

The 21-year-old shooter, who has not been identified by investigators, was detained for questioning after claiming he acted in self-defense. The victims were identified by the sheriff's office as 21-year-old Syerra Benavidez and 21-year-old Justin Barela.

The shooter told investigators he received a phone call from Benavidez, a friend who told him she "wanted to hang out."  The man picked up Benavidez near the Pic Quik on Del Rey Boulevard at approximately 5 a.m. He said Benavidez was accompanied by Barela.

Investigators said the three reportedly drove to Doña Ana "to pick up someone else."

When they got to the dead end at Cristo Rey, Benavidez allegedly pulled out a knife and demanded the man turn over his cell phone, keys to the car, and his wallet. Benavidez also warned the man that Barela, riding in the backseat of the car, had a gun. 

The man, who told investigators he had a gun in his vehicle, said he was in fear for his life and shot both Barela and Benavidez.

Investigators blocked off the 5300 block of Cristo Rey Street for hours on Tuesday

Photos from the scene show a woman dead inside a vehicle and another person dead lying on the ground directly behind the vehicle.

 

 

Copyright 2019 KVIA. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.


Recommended Stories

Most Popular Stories

Slideshows

Crime
2016 Family Violence Mugshots

2016 Family Violence Mugshots

News
On this day: May 23
Stuart Wilson/Getty Images

On this day: May 23

Economy
20 best cities for summer jobs
iStock / gchutka

20 best cities for summer jobs

US & World
States pushing to restrict access to abortion
Nicky J Sims/Getty Images

States pushing to restrict access to abortion

News
On this day: May 22
Dave Thompson/Getty Images

On this day: May 22

Health
Eat more of these 10 heart healthy foods
iStock/martinturzak

Eat more of these 10 heart healthy foods

Lifestyle
PHOTOS: Sunny the Sea Lion inducted into EP Zoo's Animal Hall of Fame

PHOTOS: Sunny the Sea Lion inducted into EP Zoo's Animal Hall of Fame

Health
7 steps to a healthier heart
iStock/LuisPortugal

7 steps to a healthier heart

News
Famous people who were teachers
Robert Cianflone/Getty Images

Famous people who were teachers

News
On this day: May 20
Tom Pennington/Getty Images

On this day: May 20

News
Best, worst states for military retirees
Joe Raedle/Getty Images

Best, worst states for military retirees

News
On this day: May 19
CNN

On this day: May 19

Sports
Horse world celebrates 144th Preakness
Rob Carr/Getty Images

Horse world celebrates 144th Preakness

News
On this day: May 18
Jason Merritt/Getty Images

On this day: May 18

Crime
PHOTOS: 10 most wanted fugitives in El Paso 5.17.19

PHOTOS: 10 most wanted fugitives in El Paso 5.17.19

News
On this day: May 17
Ethan Miller/Getty Images

On this day: May 17

Pets
America's most popular dog, cat names
Win McNamee/Getty Images

America's most popular dog, cat names

US & World
Most bicycle-friendly states
Steve Kastenbaum/CNN

Most bicycle-friendly states

News
On this day: May 16
Royalbroil via Wikimedia Commons

On this day: May 16

News
On this day: May 15
Mark Kolbe/Getty Images

On this day: May 15

Health
America's 25 fittest cities
iStock/JordiDelgado

America's 25 fittest cities

News
On this day: May 14
David Buchan/Getty Images

On this day: May 14

US & World
Best, worst states to be a police officer
iStock/amphotora

Best, worst states to be a police officer

News
On this day: May 13
Peter Kramer/Getty Images

On this day: May 13

Economy
14 smart ways to start every work day
iStock/pidjoe

14 smart ways to start every work day