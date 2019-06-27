New Mexico

Insecticide-resistant mosquitoes found in Borderland

Posted: Jun 27, 2019 06:25 AM MDT

Updated: Jun 27, 2019 11:08 AM MDT

Insecticideresistant mosquitoes found...

LAS CRUCES, New Mexico - Insecticide-resistant mosquitoes are alive and well in the borderland, according to recent research at New Mexico State University.

Dr. Immo Hansen says  yellow fever mosquitoes for the first time had a high level of resistance to the most commonly used insecticides in the borderland. While he says this is a problem, he also points out the solution.

"Simply change the active ingredient in the insecticide, have a management plan. This is something professional sprayers will know to do," says Dr. Hansen.

Researchers say insecticide resistance is a serious problem, which evolves in insect populations after being repeatedly exposed to a type of insecticide.

This is the first study that has found insecticide resistance of the yellow fever mosquito across its range in New Mexico.  Samples from New Mexico revealed the same resistance.

NMSU researchers are also looking outside of insecticides to control the mosquito population.  

"The principal is really easy. Breed lots of mosquitoes, only take the males, which don't bite.  Then, sterilize the mosquitoes and release them in the field. They mate with the wild females and the eggs these females lay will never hatch. It works very efficiently," says Dr. Hansen.

When it comes to personal protection, Consumer Reports says Off Deep Woods repellant is the most effective, followed by Repel Lemon Eucalyptus.  Hansen says one thing mosquitoes don't become resistant to is Deet.

Good tips to cut down on the mosquito population are to toss out any standing water in containers around your property, wear long clothing when possible, and protect yourself with sprays.  

Here's a recipe for homemade repellant that's supposed to be effective up to 2 1/2 months:

HOMEMADE  MOSQUITO REPELLANT FOR YARDS:
16 oz. bottle mint flavored mouthwash

3 cups epsom salt

3 stale 12 oz. beer (any brand)

Mix ingredients until epsom salt dissolves, then use a funnel to fill spray bottle.  Spray in areas you don't want mosquitoes. *Should be effective 2 1/2 months.
*The study by NMSU rsearchers was funded by a grant from the New Mexico Department of Health.

