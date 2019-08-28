Injuries reported after SUV collides with school bus at Anthony Gap
A source tells ABC-7 an SUV collided with a school bus on New Mexico State Highway 404, known as the Anthony gap.
New Mexico State police are on the scene.
According to the ABC-7 source the bus was from the Gadsden Independent School District.
The crash happened sometime around noon. We don't know if any students were on the bus or the extent of the injuries.
According to the New Mexico Department of Transportation, the Anthony gap is closed.
