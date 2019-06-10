Hiker who died on White Sands trail identified as German visitor

White Sands National Monument area in New Mexico.

ALAMOGORDO, New Mexico - Authorities say the visitor who died on a hiking trail at White Sands National Monument in New Mexico over the weekend was a German man.

State police on Monday identified him as 70-year old Peter Rudy Cramer.

The victim went out for a hike with his 67-tear old wife on the Alkali Flat Trail on Saturday afternoon, police said. His wife returned to the couple's car because of the heat, but Cramer continued hiking.

When Cramer later failed to return to the car, White Sands rangers were contacted and discovered the unresponsive man less than one mile from the trailhead.

There is no shade or water along any of the trails in the park, where temperatures reached 99 degrees on Saturday.

Park officials say they recommend that visitors not start a hike when the temperature is at or above 85 degrees.