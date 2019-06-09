Hiker found dead along Alkali Flat Trail at White Sands
ALAMOGORDO, New Mexico - Park rangers discovered a man's body at White Sands in New Mexico, monument officials said Sunday.
Authorities have not detailed how the man died, but rangers say they received a call that a person needed help on the Alkali Flat Trail Saturday afternoon at 4 p.m.
When they arrived at that location, rangers found a man dead less than a mile from the trailhead, according to park officials. They have not yet released his identity.
White Sands National Monument is located just south of Alamogordo, New Mexico on U.S. 70.
New Mexico State Police and the National Park Service are investigating the death.
According to authorities, this is the fourth death on the Alkali Flat Trail in the past four years.
Recommended Stories
Most Popular Stories
Slideshows
News Frazer Harrison/Getty Images
Sports Al Bello/Getty Images
News Ann Johansson/Getty Images
News Eamonn McCormack/Getty Images
Entertainment The Salvation Army Chattanooga via Wikimedia Commons
Entertainment iStock / jabiru
News David Livingston/Getty Images
News Dennis Grombkowski/Getty Images
News J. Meric/Getty Images
US & World Scott Olson/Getty Images
US & World Getty Images
News Leon Neal/Getty Images
Sports Clive Brunskill/Getty Images
Economy iStock/Fred-D
News Laurence Griffiths/Getty Images
News Frazer Harrison/Getty Images
News George De Sota/Getty Images
Health Christopher Furlong/Getty Images
Family FreeImages.com/Stephen Eastop
News Chris Hondros/Getty Images
US & World Copyright 2019 CNN
News John F. Kennedy Library Foundation
News U.S. Marshals via Wikimedia Commons