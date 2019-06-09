Hiker found dead along Alkali Flat Trail at White Sands

White Sands in New Mexico.

ALAMOGORDO, New Mexico - Park rangers discovered a man's body at White Sands in New Mexico, monument officials said Sunday.

Authorities have not detailed how the man died, but rangers say they received a call that a person needed help on the Alkali Flat Trail Saturday afternoon at 4 p.m.

When they arrived at that location, rangers found a man dead less than a mile from the trailhead, according to park officials. They have not yet released his identity.

White Sands National Monument is located just south of Alamogordo, New Mexico on U.S. 70.

New Mexico State Police and the National Park Service are investigating the death.

According to authorities, this is the fourth death on the Alkali Flat Trail in the past four years.