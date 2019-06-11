Flooding triggers road closures in Las Cruces area
LAS CRUCES, New Mexico - Flooding caused by heavy rains forced multiple road closures in the Las Cruces area Monday, including a portion of Interstate 10.
The New Mexico Department of Transportation said I-10 in both directions from milepost 145 to 151 was closed fo about an hour because of running water and debris.
In addition, DOT officials said flooding prompted the closure of Stern Road from mileposts 1 to 10, and of Las Alturas Road from mile posts 4 to 12 for several hours in the afternoon.
Even though the roadways were reopened, authorities urged motorists to still use caution when driving through those areas because the roads remain wet and slick.
The Las Cruces area received over three inches of rain from storms on Monday.
