Firefighters rescue dog stranded on island in the Rio Grande

The scared dog stranded on an island in the Rio Grande who was rescued by firefighters. (Photo courtesy: Sunland Park Fire Dept.)

The scared dog stranded on an island in the Rio Grande who was rescued by firefighters. (Photo courtesy: Sunland Park Fire Dept.)

SUNLAND PARK, New Mexico - The Sunland Park Fire Department came to the rescue when a dog was spotted stranded on an island in the Rio Grande.

Fire crews used their Argo Amphibious Rescue Unit, a specially designed boat, to retrieve the canine on Tuesday afternoon. Firefighters were able to successfully coax the scared dog into the boat by using treats.

The dog wasn't injured and has been turned over to Sunland Park Animal Control for care.

Sundland fire officials posted photos from the rescue to their Facebook page.