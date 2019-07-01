Family searching for missing 12-year-old La Mesa boy

Nicholas Evaro seen in photo provided by his family.

DOÑA ANA COUNTY, New Mexico - An 12-year-old boy from La Mesa has been missing since June 21, according to his family and the Doña County Sheriff's Office.

The family of Nicholas Evaro, or Nick, said he called them just before 10 p.m. on that day and said he was at Wet-N-Wild waiting for a ride and would be home soon.

Within an hour later, he had not returned home, according to his family. They tried to call and text the number he called from and got no answer.

Evaro's family then reported what happened to police. Officers were able to track where he had called from using the phone number. Officers went to look for him, but weren't able to find him.

His family said police listed him as a runaway because he left the house without permission.

Evaro's family said police told them they couldn't do anything else. Police said his status would change to missing child after 10 days.

His family said they've been speaking to a couple of people who saw him in San Miguel on Castillo Road, in Vado on Cebolla Road and also in the Del Cerro area.

If you know anything about Evaro's whereabouts, his family is asking you to call police or reach them at any of these phone numbers:

Mitchelle 575-618-0016

Benita 575-618-1009

Jose 575-618-0182

Joseph 575-618-7519