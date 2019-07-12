Epstein didn't register as New Mexico sex offender; state looking at possible sex crimes at ranch

Palm Beach Sheriff's Office via CNN Florida-based billionaire Jeffrey Epstein

STALEY, New Mexico - Billionaire financier Jeffrey Epstein, a convicted sex offender in Florida, was set to be registered as one in New Mexico when he planned to come to the state years ago. But Epstein's registration was withdrawn due to differences in state laws in Florida and New Mexico, according to documents obtained by KOAT.

It goes back to Epstein setting up a residence in a luxury mansion near Stanley years ago.

Records obtained from the Santa Fe County Sheriff's Office show Epstein listed the mansion as his New Mexico address in 2010.

The change of address pinged Florida law enforcement to give the New Mexico Department of Public Safety a heads-up, saying Epstein intended to move or visit the state.

Florida officials notified New Mexico DPS on July 22, 2010, that Epstein was a convicted sex offender from a 2008 case in Florida involving procurement of a person under 18 for prostitution.

The next day, New Mexico DPS sent Epstein a letter stating he must register as a sex offender in New Mexico, and before doing so, must provide the Santa Fe county Sheriff's Office with the "judgment and sentence regarding your sex offense conviction."

But by August that year, a second letter from New Mexico DPS stated Epstein no longer had to register.

It turns out Epstein's Florida prostitution conviction involved a girl age 17 and the rules are different when it comes to that particular offense in New Mexico.

"While in New Mexico we expressly disapprove of such conduct as specific to this case, the determination made when someone must register in New Mexico is a fact-based inquiry," a New Mexico DPS spokesman said in an email statement.

The spokesman said in comparing the varying state laws between Florida and New Mexico, "It was determined at that time that because the victim was not under the age of 16, Mr. Epstein does not have a registration requirement in New Mexico," according to New Mexico DPS.

Meanwhile, the New Mexico Attorney General's Office said it is also investigating Epstein's case and has been in contact with "survivors."

Epstein currently faces federal charges of sex trafficking out of New York and Florida.

"We have contacted the U.S. Attorney's Office for the Southern District of New York and will be forwarding additional evidence to federal authorities for proper action," AG's office spokesman Matt Baca said.