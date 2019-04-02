El Paso man killed in ATV wreck near popular off-roading destination known as 'The Wall'

SANTA TERESA, New Mexico - An El Paso man is dead after he lost control of his ATV and suffered severe head injuries in a wreck, said Doña Ana County Sheriff's deputies.

Investigators identified the rider as 36-year-old Jean-Marc Salloum. The man was reportedly headed east on Airport Road when he crashed. Salloum was reportedly not wearing a helmet, investigators said.

The wreck happened at approximately 4:30 p.m. on Sunday, March 31, 2019. Another man in the area who passed by the scene of the wreck called 911.

The Doña Ana County Sheriff's Office said this is the second off-road vehicle crash in 2019 near a popular area in Santa Teresa known as The Wall.

Sheriff Kim Stewart has reportedly dedicated additional resources to patrolling the area in an effort to reduce wrecks like the one on Sunday, and to educate the public that not all desert areas are public.

The Wall is a privately-owned area west of Santa Teresa High School that has been inundated with target shooters, ATV enthusiasts and underage drinking for years.

"We have a responsibility to protect our residents," said Stewart. "Hopefully this tragic incident is a reminder to others to wear your helmet, practice safety at all times and ensure you are in control of your vehicle."

Salloum was traveling on a right-of-way that is actually legal for ATV use as long as the vehicle is registered.

