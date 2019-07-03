New Mexico

Dozens of Las Cruces protesters join in nationwide 'Close the Camps' demonstrations



Posted: Jul 02, 2019 03:52 PM MDT

Updated: Jul 02, 2019 06:12 PM MDT

Close the Camps protest

LAS CRUCES, New Mexico - More than 70 protesters took to the streets of downtown Las Cruces to call for improved conditions at U.S. Border Patrol holding facilities as part of a nationwide protest effort called "Close The Camp," which saw demonstrations in many cities around the country.

"How can you in good conscience celebrate Independence Day when there are children locked up in prison?" Lamaia Vaughn asked the crowd.

The group gathered outside the office of Democratic Congresswoman Xochitl Torres Small, who invited several protesters inside her office and heard their concerns about detention centers in the U.S.

"The resources are not there," Small said of the facility conditions. "The standards are not there."

The congresswoman neither confirmed nor denied allegations from Monday that migrants were forced to drink from a toilet at a detention facility in Clint, Texas.

"We have to make sure that we are enforcing our laws in a way that reflects our values," she told ABC-7. "As we've seen throughout the entire process, we are not doing that right now."

Former Republican New Mexico Gov. Susana Martinez said she highly doubts the toilet claim is accurate.

"I have been to some of these holding facilities," Martinez said. "It is outrageously unfair when Customs and Border (Protection) is demonized when they are doing way more than they signed up for and doing so under very difficult circumstances."

The former governor told ABC-7 she has been visiting the border for the past few months and meeting with agents, but she did not give specifics as to her future plans.

"At every facility, each person is served bottled water and all they want, all day long," Martinez said.

However, the former governor said she has not visited the facility at Clint.

ABC-7 attempted to talk to the Doña Ana County Republican Party, but chairwoman Sue Butterfield said she was unaware of the protest. Her only comment was: "Build the Wall."

