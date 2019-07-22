New Mexico

Doña Ana sheriff holds 1st of several public meetings on pot legalization

By:

Posted: Jul 22, 2019 01:20 PM MDT

Updated: Jul 22, 2019 01:26 PM MDT

Cannabis legalization meeting

LAS CRUCES, New Mexico - Doña Ana County Sheriff Kim Stewart kicked off a series of public meetings Monday to get input from county residents on proposals to legalize marijuana in New Mexico.

The sheriff is among a 20-member study group named by Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham that will offer recommendations on pot legalization.

The governor has said she expects those recommendations to be part of legislation that will be introduced during the state's next legislative session.

Monday's public meeting took place at the Organ Community Resource Center. Here are the dates, times and locations for additional public meetings the sheriff will hold in the coming weeks:

  • Doña Ana CRC, 5745 Ledesma Drive, Thursday, July 25 at 12 p.m.
  • Vado/Del Cerro CRC​​​​​​​, 180 La Fe Avenue, Monday, July 29 at 10 a.m.
  • Delores Wright CRC​​​​​​​, 400 E. Lisa Drive, Thursday, Aug. 1 at 12:30 p.m.
  • Hatch Community Center, 837 Highway 187, Monday, Aug. 5 at 1:30 p.m.
  • Radium Springs CRC​​​​​​​, 12060 Lindbeck Road, Tuesday, Aug. 6 at 11:30 a.m.
  • Butterfield CRC​​​​​​​, 9350 Berry Patch Lane, Monday, Aug. 12 at 9 a.m.

