Doña Ana sheriff holds 1st of several public meetings on pot legalization

Cannabis legalization meeting

LAS CRUCES, New Mexico - Doña Ana County Sheriff Kim Stewart kicked off a series of public meetings Monday to get input from county residents on proposals to legalize marijuana in New Mexico.

The sheriff is among a 20-member study group named by Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham that will offer recommendations on pot legalization.

The governor has said she expects those recommendations to be part of legislation that will be introduced during the state's next legislative session.

Monday's public meeting took place at the Organ Community Resource Center. Here are the dates, times and locations for additional public meetings the sheriff will hold in the coming weeks: