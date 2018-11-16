New Mexico

Doña Ana County Clerk acknowledges office was short-staffed prior to election

By:

Posted: Nov 15, 2018 04:46 PM MST

Updated: Nov 15, 2018 05:41 PM MST

Election Day staffing problems

LAS CRUCES, New Mexico - The Doña Ana County Clerk acknowledges there were major personnel shortages in the office prior to the election.

"If we had additional poll workers we potentially could have appointed additional people to the absentee voter board," said County Clerk Amanda López Askin. "We weren't able to do that."

This election, López Askin said the office received four times the number of absentee ballots she had expected: 8,000 in total. The results were not available until 24 hours after the election, but the county clerk said everything was done accurately.

"Was it ideal in the essence of time? No," López Askin told ABC-7. "But, did it have integrity and was it fair? The answer is yes."

County Commissioner Billy Garrett, representing district one, said there is no state statute that requires the county to have all ballots counted in a certain time frame.

"The focus was really on making sure all the absentee ballots were properly counted, accounted for and the tallies were done correctly," Garrett said.

The commissioner also told ABC-7 that a number of departments in the county are understaffed, not just the county clerk's office. 

"One you're into the election, that close, it's sort of like, talking about not having enough staff is not the issue," Garrett said. "It's covering the situation and getting the job done."

Copyright 2018 KVIA. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.


comments powered by Disqus

Recommended Stories

Most Popular Stories

Slideshows

Crime
2016 Family Violence Mugshots

2016 Family Violence Mugshots

News
On this day: November 18
Larry Busacca/Getty Images

On this day: November 18

News
On this day: November 17
Christian Petersen/Getty Images

On this day: November 17

Economy
States where the most people go hungry
John Moore/Getty Images

States where the most people go hungry

News
On this day: November 16
Chuck Kennedy/White House via Wikimedia Commons

On this day: November 16

News
On this day: November 15
David Shankbone via Wikimedia Commons

On this day: November 15

Health
States with the most smokers
FreeImages.com/Zsuzsa N.K.

States with the most smokers

Entertainment
Celebrities' jobs before they were famous

Celebrities' jobs before they were famous

News
On this day: November 14
Frederick M. Brown/Getty Images

On this day: November 14

Health
Food you're tossing too early
iStock/JulNichols

Food you're tossing too early

US & World
'10 worst toys' for 2018
Hiroko Masuike/Getty Images

'10 worst toys' for 2018

News
PHOTOS: Inside a DEA drug holding room

PHOTOS: Inside a DEA drug holding room

News
Photos: CBP X-ray machines and scanners at ports of entry

Photos: CBP X-ray machines and scanners at ports of entry

US & World
Notable deaths of 2018
Getty Images

Notable deaths of 2018

Food
Best and worst foods for sleep
iStock/ValuaVitaly

Best and worst foods for sleep

News
On this day: November 13
Rick Diamond-Getty Images

On this day: November 13

US & World
Wind-driven fires rip through California
Getty Images

Wind-driven fires rip through California

Recipes
10 most popular pizza toppings
FreeImages.com/Michal Adamczyk

10 most popular pizza toppings

News
On this day: November 12
White House photo by Eric Draper

On this day: November 12

News
On this day: November 11
Mark Davis/Getty Images

On this day: November 11

News
On this day: November 10
Rick Diamond/Getty Images

On this day: November 10

Economy
Veterans Day 2018 deals and freebies
Alex Wong/Getty Images

Veterans Day 2018 deals and freebies

News
On this day: November 9
Paul Hawthorne/Getty Images

On this day: November 9

Health
Top 10 germ-infested spots
iStock/Eraxion

Top 10 germ-infested spots

News
On this day: November 8
POOL via CNN Newsource

On this day: November 8