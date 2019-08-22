Disney's 'Lady and the Tramp' star is a 2-year-old rescue dog from Las Cruces named Monte

Las Cruces rescue dog, Monte to star in live-action Disney’s ‘Lady and the Tramp’.

Las Cruces rescue dog, Monte to star in live-action Disney’s ‘Lady and the Tramp’.

LAS CRUCES, New Mexico - A rescue dog originally from Las Cruces will make his film debut in Disney's live-action remake of "Lady and the Tramp." And he certainly looks the part.

Monte, a 2-year-old terrier mix, will play the titular Tramp in the film, set to premiere on the Disney+ streaming service when it launches in the U.S. on Nov. 12.

The pup was sent from a municipal shelter in New Mexico to Arizona's HALO Animal Rescue in April 2018. Monte was beloved among staffers for his good behavior and sloppy wet kisses, shelter CEO Heather Allen said.

Celebrity dog in our midst! Monte was adopted last year from HALO & originally came from Las Cruces, NM. Monte will be starring as "Tramp" in the new live action Disney movie according to this @People Exclusive https://t.co/d1LgLx9R0H #HALO25yrs #HelpingAnimalsLiveOn pic.twitter.com/u6kaBhgkJM — HALO Animal Rescue (@HALORSQ) August 12, 2019

Monte was scouted by a group of Hollywood animal trainers, she said, one of whom adopted the affable canine.

Despite his recent foray into film, Allen said Monte still enjoys a happy, normal life.

His "Tramp" is voiced by noted dog lover Justin Theroux. A cocker spaniel named Rose will play Lady, Tramp's spaghetti-sharing love interest, with voiceover from Tessa Thompson, according to Disney.

D23, Disney's official fan club, said the entire cast of rescue dogs found "forever homes" after filming ended.