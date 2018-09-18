New Mexico

DA drops attempted murder charge against man accused of breaking 27 bones in girlfriend's face

By:

Posted: Sep 17, 2018 05:58 PM MDT

Updated: Sep 17, 2018 06:00 PM MDT

LAS CRUCES, New Mexico - The district attorney dropped an attempted murder charge on Monday for a man standing trial in connection with breaking into his ex-girlfriend's home and allegedly breaking her face in 27 places.

"I flew twelve feet, face-first into my fireplace," said Betty Lindsey. "My head had been cracked and was bleeding severely."

Lindsey told a judge that her ex-boyfriend, Joe Azure, broke into her Radium Springs home in August 2017. She said he kicked down the door, which slammed into her.

"I hadn't put one step down before the door imploded into the back of my head," Lindsey said.

She said she suffered from multiple other injuries, including hemorrhages, a ruptured brain aneurysm, a crushed palate and post-traumatic stress. She said her injuries were so severe, she couldn't remember much of what happens.

Because of her memory loss, the district attorney dropped the attempted murder charge. Now, Azure stands trial in connection with burglary and larceny charges. Lindsey told the jury she had thousands of dollars worth of valuables stolen.

Copyright 2018 KVIA. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.


comments powered by Disqus

Most Popular Stories

Slideshows

Crime
2016 Family Violence Mugshots

2016 Family Violence Mugshots

News
On this day: September 17
By John McKeon [CC BY-SA 2.0 (http://creativecommons.org/licenses/by-sa/2.0)], via Wikimedia Commons

On this day: September 17

Health
12 kids' symptoms you should not ignore
iStock/perkmeup

12 kids' symptoms you should not ignore

News
On this day: September 16
U.S. Navy/FBI via Wikimedia Commons

On this day: September 16

News
On this day: September 15
Jason Merritt/Getty Images

On this day: September 15

Borderland Blitz
PHOTOS: Borderland Blitz Week 3

PHOTOS: Borderland Blitz Week 3

Weather
Hurricane Florence hits the Carolinas
NOAA via CNN

Hurricane Florence hits the Carolinas

Crime
PHOTOS: 10 Most Wanted Fugitives in El Paso 9.14.18

PHOTOS: 10 Most Wanted Fugitives in El Paso 9.14.18

Weather
10 most expensive hurricanes to hit US
CNN Video

10 most expensive hurricanes to hit US

News
On this day: September 14
Chris Hondros/Getty Images

On this day: September 14

El Paso
Khalid presented Key to the City of El Paso

Khalid presented Key to the City of El Paso

Weather
Coastal Carolina prepares for Hurricane Florence
Mark Wilson/Getty Images

Coastal Carolina prepares for Hurricane Florence

Weather
2018 hurricane season
NOAA

2018 hurricane season

News
On this day: September 13
Brian Bahr/Getty Images

On this day: September 13

Entertainment
National Toy Hall of Fame 2018 finalists
Courtesy of The Strong, Rochester, New York.

National Toy Hall of Fame 2018 finalists

Economy
Notable recalls of 2018
Ferre' Dollar/CNN

Notable recalls of 2018

Weather
Hurricane prep checklist
Allison Joyce/Getty Images

Hurricane prep checklist

Entertainment
Celebrities turned politicians
Ethan Miller/Getty Images

Celebrities turned politicians

Entertainment
Celebrities who have battled cancer
Emma McIntyre/Getty Images

Celebrities who have battled cancer

News
On this day: September 12
Dolby Laboratories

On this day: September 12

US & World
Happiest states in America
iStock/DoctorKan

Happiest states in America

Education
Best colleges of 2018-19
Madcoverboy at English Wikipedia via Wikimedia Commons

Best colleges of 2018-19

News
On this day: September 11
Alex Wong/Getty Images

On this day: September 11

Health
8 foods that age your skin faster
iStock/deansanderson

8 foods that age your skin faster

Entertainment
Never mind! Celebrities who unretired
Gustavo Caballero/Getty Images

Never mind! Celebrities who unretired