DA drops attempted murder charge against man accused of breaking 27 bones in girlfriend's face

Joe Azure stands trial for burglary and larceny after police say his ex-girlfriend says he broke into her house and slammed a door into her face.

LAS CRUCES, New Mexico - The district attorney dropped an attempted murder charge on Monday for a man standing trial in connection with breaking into his ex-girlfriend's home and allegedly breaking her face in 27 places.

"I flew twelve feet, face-first into my fireplace," said Betty Lindsey. "My head had been cracked and was bleeding severely."

Lindsey told a judge that her ex-boyfriend, Joe Azure, broke into her Radium Springs home in August 2017. She said he kicked down the door, which slammed into her.

"I hadn't put one step down before the door imploded into the back of my head," Lindsey said.

She said she suffered from multiple other injuries, including hemorrhages, a ruptured brain aneurysm, a crushed palate and post-traumatic stress. She said her injuries were so severe, she couldn't remember much of what happens.

Because of her memory loss, the district attorney dropped the attempted murder charge. Now, Azure stands trial in connection with burglary and larceny charges. Lindsey told the jury she had thousands of dollars worth of valuables stolen.