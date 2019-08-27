Criminal complaint says backyard DJ opened fire on 7 guests during New Mexico house party

House party shooting

HOBBS, New Mexico - A criminal complaint filed by police Monday says the DJ at a house party opened fire in the backyard, leaving three people dead and four others injured.

Nineteen-year-old Bishop Henderson was arrested late Sunday afternoon, hours after Hobbs police officers responded to the home where they found seven people shot.

According to the criminal complaint obtained by KOAT, police went to the home just after 11:30 p.m. Saturday after receiving complaint calls about loud music.

The complaint says officers spoke with Henderson about the music and then left.

An hour later, police were back at the home, this time in response to a call about shots fired, the complaint states.

Officers found three people dead in the backyard, and three others in a truck near the home suffering from gunshot wounds. The three victims told police they had been shot in the backyard of the residence. Officers learned a fourth victim had been taken to a hospital after he was shot in the face at the home.

According to the complaint, a witness told police that while Henderson was playing music they saw him point a gun and fire shots at a man standing near a beer pong table. That victim, identified as 20-year-old Turon Windham, was taken to the hospital for gunshot wounds to the face.

Police identified the victims killed as 18-year-old Khalil Carter, 24-year-old Kristal Avena and 22-year-old Lamar Lee Kane.

In addition to Windham, the others injured were identified as 21-year-old Michael Major, 23-year-old Rontrell Hills and 20-year-old Jasmine Stansell. All four were being treated for their injuries at area hospitals.

Hobbs police said Henderson is facing preliminary charges of aggravated battery, but added that more charges were likely as the case develops.