New Mexico

Controversial Doña Ana County restaurant ownership narrowly gets liquor license

Chef was formerly convicted of felony child abuse

By:

Posted: Aug 27, 2019 09:02 PM MDT

Updated: Aug 27, 2019 09:02 PM MDT

Pizza shop liquor license

LAS CRUCES, New Mexico - Doña Ana County Commissioners approved a license for a new restaurant, but some were concerned about a former child abuse conviction in the owner's family.

"This is a person who is a potential danger to the community," said Peter Goodman, a local attorney and columnist.

'Forghedaboudit Southwest Italian Cuisine' is owned by Kimberly Yacone, who is married to Bob Yacone, the restaurant's head chef.

"My spouse does not own any partnership in the business," Kimberly told commissioners on Tuesday. "I am 100 percent owner."

Bob Yacone pleaded guilty to a felony child abuse charge in 2014. However, his attorney at the time told commissioners that charge was dropped.

"The felony charges were all dismissed, there was a plea to a misdemeanor," said George Harrison, who represented Yacone on that charge.

"The judge basically gave him a deferred sentence, placing him on probation for two years," explained County Manager Fernando Macias, a former judge with extensive knowledge of New Mexico law. "(Yacone) successfully completed that probation, therefore resulting in the dismissal of the charges."

In the state of New Mexico, the spouse of someone convicted of a felony cannot get a liquor license unless "the person demonstrates that the convicted spouse will have no involvement in the operation of the license."

"I am sole owner of the business," said Kimberly Yacone.

Commissioner Manny Sanchez took issue with a previous restaurant scandal: a social media job post that appeared to have been posted from Bob Yacone's account.

According to the Las Cruces Sun-News, Bob Yacone posted "Hiring top notch servers... No dreamers, homeless or IHOP people need apply. New York attitude is a plus." 

Kimberly Yacone claims to have hired a third-party social media manager.

"Once I found out that post was up, it was taken down immediately and that third-party person was fired for ever doing my social media again," she said.

Commissioners approved the liquor license in a vote of 3 to 2, with Commissioner Manny Sanchez abstaining and Commissioner Shannon Reynolds voting no.

And just after the meeting, someone posted on the restaurant's social media page called Commissioner Reynolds a "pompous ass."

"Shannon Reynolds is no friend of Forghedaboudit!!" the post read. "Today at a local hearing on our liquor license approval this county commissioner upset Kim as she fought tooth and nail as he bashed me and our successful family business and tried to prevent us from owning a liquor license. He may not like me but I guarantee he will see us again come elections to get his pompous ass out!!"

Commissioner Reynolds did not immediately return a call for comment.

Copyright 2019 KVIA. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.


comments powered by Disqus

Recommended Stories

Most Popular Stories

Slideshows

Crime
2016 Family Violence Mugshots

2016 Family Violence Mugshots

US & World
Fires ravage Amazon rainforest
Getty Images

Fires ravage Amazon rainforest

News
On this day: August 27
NOAA

On this day: August 27

News
Most expensive cities for car insurance

Most expensive cities for car insurance

News
Most expensive states to own a home

Most expensive states to own a home

News
On this day: August 26
Michael Buckner/Getty Images

On this day: August 26

News
10 best U.S. cities for dating
iStock/kevinruss﻿

10 best U.S. cities for dating

News
On this day: August 25
Joe Raedle/Getty Images

On this day: August 25

News
On this day: August 24
Mike Coppola/Getty Images

On this day: August 24

News
15 emerging U.S. downtowns
Kevork Djansezian/Getty Images

15 emerging U.S. downtowns

News
On this day: August 23
Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Jesse B. Awalt/U.S. Navy via Wikimedia Commons

On this day: August 23

Entertainment
Celebrities who have battled cancer
Amanda Edwards/Getty Images

Celebrities who have battled cancer

News
On this day: August 22
iStock/DegasMM

On this day: August 22

News
School violence: By the numbers
KPRC via CNN

School violence: By the numbers

News
On this day: August 21
Justin Sullivan/Getty Images

On this day: August 21

News
Most pet-friendly cities for travelers
iStock/Dixi_

Most pet-friendly cities for travelers

News
On this day: August 20
Ethan Miller/Getty Images

On this day: August 20

US & World
Best, worst states for millennials
iStock/biglike

Best, worst states for millennials

News
On this day: August 19
Alexandra Wyman/Getty Images for AFI

On this day: August 19

News
On this day: August 18
Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

On this day: August 18

News
On this day: August 17
Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images

On this day: August 17

News
On this day: August 16
Jason Kempin/Getty Images for Niche Media

On this day: August 16

Pets
Best ways to save money on pets
FreeImages.com/PsychoPxL

Best ways to save money on pets

Education
10 most educated countries
CNN Image

10 most educated countries

News
On this day: August 15
Martin St-Amant - Wikipedia - CC-BY-SA-3.0

On this day: August 15