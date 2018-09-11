Commissioners appoint former NMSU regent as new Doña Ana County Clerk

LAS CRUCES, New Mexico - After multiple failed votes on Tuesday, commissioners voted 3-to-2 to hire Amanda López Askin as the new Doña Ana County clerk in charge of an office fighting the reputation of scandal.

"I am acutely aware of the trust that is asked, the integrity that is expected and the goals that need to be met," said Askin, a Doña Ana County native who served as as NMSU's student regent until July 2017, according to NMSU.

"This is not an office that's running smoothly," said Commission Chairman Ben Rawson. "This is an office that has had a fair amount of trouble and very public trouble. This is not an office where it's reasonable to just appoint someone from within because it's running smoothly."

Former County Clerk Scott Krahling resigned abruptly in late August, just weeks before New Mexico's general election in November.

A subsequent investigation found Krahling had an "intimate relationship" with his former Deputy County Clerk, Rose Ann Vasquez. According to the investigation, the two had "unprofessional fights" and Krahling clocked her in and out of the office.

Askin told commissioners she is a three-time NMSU graduate with a leadership-focused doctorate degree from the university. According to her resume, she is the school mental health advocate at the New Mexico Department of Health.

"The county clerk of Doña Ana County has the opportunity to continue to look at innovative ways to engage voters, to connect with our community and impress upon it the idea that every vote matters and each perspective and world view has the right to be heard," Askin said.

A total of 14 people applied for the role. On Tuesday, commissioners voted on multiple applicants, including Askin, unable to come to a consensus, at first. After a five-minute recess, commissioners nominated Askin once more and Commissioner Billy Garrett changed his vote.

Interim County Clerk Lindsey Bachman, who also applied for the position, grew emotional on the podium.

"I meant what I said when I said that the staff at the clerk's office deserves a leader that's going to be there for them every day," Bachman told commissioners, who voted 3-2 that she not be the new clerk. "I meant what I meant when I said the county deserves it too."

Askin said she wants to keep Bachman in the office as her deputy clerk.

"I think this idea that two women cannot work together without it being combative, I think that's absolutely a stereotype," Askin said.

The County said Askin will serve out the remainder of Krahling’s term, which ends December 31, 2020. She will be eligible to seek election during the 2020 election cycle.

The new county clerk must be sworn in and take an oath of office, said County Manager Fernando Macias.