Chile farmers in southern New Mexico say weather conditions delay harvest
LAS CRUCES, New Mexico - Chile farmers in southern New Mexico say extreme shifts in weather have affected the harvest.
Alonso Grajeda of Grajeda Farms says a cold snap early in the season and a later heat wave mean he won’t have as much green chile as in previous years.
He tells the Las Cruces Sun News he had to replant, delaying the growth of his crops by about three weeks.
Duane Gillis of Gillis Farms says his chiles are about two weeks behind schedule. But, he says the best chile is being harvested now.
New Mexico is known for its green chile grown in Hatch, where a festival celebrating the state vegetable was held over the weekend.
The official state question is “red or green?”
