Bus with asylum seekers leaves Deming for Dallas

File photo of a migrant man sheltered in Deming, New Mexico.

File photo of a migrant man sheltered in Deming, New Mexico.

DEMING, New Mexico - A charter bus full of asylum seekers left Deming, New Mexico for Dallas, Texas early Saturday morning, according to Annunciation House.

The charter bus was arranged by Annunciation House in "an effort to assist Deming with Border Patrol refugee releases in Deming," wrote Director Ruben Garcia in a text message.

The charter bus will arrive at the United Methodist Church in Dallas, Garcia said. Church volunteers will then contact the migrants' sponsors, who will purchase bus or plane tickets for them.

This is the second charter bus sent to Dallas out of southern New Mexico, according to Annunciation House. A third bus will leave this week from Deming to Denver.

"Given the opportunity, faith communities will provide the support refugees need," Garcia wrote.

Private donors paid for Saturday's bus through Annunciation house, he confirmed.