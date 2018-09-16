BREAKING: Sunspot Solar Observatory to reopen after FBI investigation

SUNSPOT, N.M. - The solar observatory located in Sunspot, N.M. that was closed for safety reasons is scheduled to reopen after it was shut down while the FBI investigated the area.

According to a release by the Association of Universities for Research in Astronomy (AURA), the observatory will reopen Monday after criminal activity was reported at Sacramento Peak.

The release also stated that the investigation involved a suspect who AURA officials believed posed a threat to the safety of staff and residents that live nearby.

AURA has not released the current status of the suspect or any information involving the suspect.

ABC-7 learned the observatory had closed on Sept. 6 and that staff and some residents in the area were forced to evacuate.

According to AURA, they did not release any information about the closure because of the potential of alerting the suspect and impede the law enforcement investigation.