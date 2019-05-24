Man sentenced to prison for deadly hit-and-run involving ex-girlfriend

Saenz Sentenced

LAS CRUCES, New Mexico - The Las Cruces man convicted of hitting and killing his ex-girlfriend with his car in 2017, then fleeing the scene, was sentenced to nine years in prison on Thursday.

"I don't think he has any remorse," said Estella Garcia, the victim's mother. "He is not the victim. My daughter was the victim."

In December 2017, police say Angel Saenz Jr. struck Sonia Castillo with his truck and abandoned the scene. He was arrested days later and denied bond just hours after the victim died of her injuries.

A criminal complaint affidavit states Saenz Jr. told investigators he argued with Castillo because he had recently bonded her out of jail and wanted to make sure she appeared in court. During the argument, Castillo allegedly threw rocks at Saenz Jr.'s truck. Saenz allegedly told investigators, that as he attempted to drive away, Castillo walked in front of his truck and he struck her. When police asked Saenz Jr. if he stopped to render aid, he allegedly said he did not because he was afraid.

"I am very sorry for what happened," Saenz Jr. told Judge Doug Driggers. "The loss of Sonia hurts me every day. Not a day goes by that I don't think about her and wish she was still here with us."

On top of his nine-year prison sentence, Saenz Jr. must serve three years of parole and 100 days of community service.

"When judgment day comes, he has to answer to our Lord," Garcia said. "Like (Sonia's) son said, I hope he dies and goes to hell. That's all I've got to say."