Deadly overnight shooting near lounge in Las Cruces
LAS CRUCES, New Mexico - The Las Cruces Police Department confirms to ABC-7 that they are investigating a deadly shooting.
Police said it happened on the 2400 block of South Locust Street which is near the Halos Ultra Lounge.
Police said they received a shots-fired call around 1:15 a.m. Officers said one person has died as a result of the shooting but have not said if the victim is a man or a woman.
Multiple police evidence markers were visible at the shooting scene, but there was no word on how many shots were fired.
Anyone with information on this incident was asked by investigators asked to call police at (575) 526-0795. Police have not announced any arrests in connection with the fatal shooing thus far.
Recommended Stories
Most Popular Stories
Slideshows
News Mehmet Ali Poyraz/Getty Images
Health iStock/LisaIson
Travel Ian Gavan/Getty Images
News Alex Wong/Getty Images
News Tim Whitby/Getty Images
Entertainment Steve Finn/Getty Images
Entertainment I, Corwin via Wikimedia Commons
News Frederick M. Brown/Getty Images
Health iStock / KingWu
News Christopher Furlong/Getty Images
News Kevin Winter/Getty Images
Health iStock/.shock
News U.S. Marshals Service via Wikimedia Commons
Family Ian Waldie/Getty Images
News Jemal Countess/Getty Images
Entertainment Roy Rochlin/Getty Images
News The Warmbier Family via CNN
Lifestyle FreeImages.com/Vince Varga
News Roger Kisby/Getty Images
News Joe Raedle/Getty Images
Health iStock / diego_cervo
News Sean Gallup/Getty Images