Deadly overnight shooting near lounge in Las Cruces

Police evidence markers at the scene of a deadly shooting in Las Cruces.

LAS CRUCES, New Mexico - The Las Cruces Police Department confirms to ABC-7 that they are investigating a deadly shooting.

Police said it happened on the 2400 block of South Locust Street which is near the Halos Ultra Lounge.

Police said they received a shots-fired call around 1:15 a.m. Officers said one person has died as a result of the shooting but have not said if the victim is a man or a woman.

Multiple police evidence markers were visible at the shooting scene, but there was no word on how many shots were fired.

Anyone with information on this incident was asked by investigators asked to call police at (575) 526-0795. Police have not announced any arrests in connection with the fatal shooing thus far.