Bomb squad inspecting vehicle in Dona Ana County District Court parking lot

LAS CRUCES, New Mexico - UPDATE: The Las Cruces police department has released a statement on the ongoing investigation of a suspicious package that closed down part of Picacho Avenue and the parking lot at District Court Thursday morning.

According to police, the incident began around 1:45 a.m. Thursday, August 1st, when a Las Cruces police officer pulled over a sport utility vehicle that ended up stopping in the parking lot of the Third Judicial District Court building at 201 W. Piacho Ave.

The Dona Ana County Sheriff's Office bomb squad, Las Cruces Police, and members The Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives had cordoned off a section of the parking lot at 201 East Picacho Avenue.

Police said that people were allowed to enter the courthouse around 8:45 a.m.

