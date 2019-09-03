New Mexico

Body found along north Las Cruces railroad tracks; man may have been hit by train

By:

Posted: Sep 03, 2019 12:48 PM MDT

Updated: Sep 03, 2019 01:17 PM MDT

Body found on tracks

LAS CRUCES, New Mexico - A body was found Tuesday along railroad tracks in north Las Cruces and police were looking into whether the man may have been struck by a train. Investigators said while a cause of death hadn’t been determined, no foul play was suspected.

Authorities said a call was made to 9-1-1 around 8 a.m. about an unresponsive man lying near the tracks just north of Hoagland Road near Rosedale Drive. Police at the scene determined the man had died and set up a tent as they launched a death investigation.

Those tracks run between residential neighborhoods and the scene of the body discovery was about a quarter-mile northeast of Mayfield High School.

Copyright 2019 KVIA. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.


