Body found along north Las Cruces railroad tracks; man may have been hit by train

Body found on tracks

LAS CRUCES, New Mexico - A body was found Tuesday along railroad tracks in north Las Cruces and police were looking into whether the man may have been struck by a train. Investigators said while a cause of death hadn’t been determined, no foul play was suspected.

Authorities said a call was made to 9-1-1 around 8 a.m. about an unresponsive man lying near the tracks just north of Hoagland Road near Rosedale Drive. Police at the scene determined the man had died and set up a tent as they launched a death investigation.

Those tracks run between residential neighborhoods and the scene of the body discovery was about a quarter-mile northeast of Mayfield High School.