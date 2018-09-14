New Mexico

Belgian tourist found dead at White Sands National Monument

Posted: Sep 14, 2018 10:32 AM MDT

Updated: Sep 14, 2018 10:32 AM MDT

WHITE SANDS NATIONAL MONUMENT, N.M. (AP) - New Mexico authorities are investigating the death of a Belgian tourist at White Sands National Monument.
  
Monument officials said the man was found unresponsive about a half-mile (less than a kilometer) from the Alkali Flat trailhead on Wednesday. His name wasn't released and authorities have not determined a cause of death.
  
The search was prompted by the discovery of an unattended vehicle in the parking lot as rangers were preparing to close the monument for the evening.
  
The high temperature at White Sands reached 97 degrees Fahrenheit on Wednesday. There's no shade or water along any of the trails in the monument.
  
Officials say visitors need to be prepared for the desert environment, especially during the summer months. They recommend hikers start early and take plenty of food and water.

(Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

(c) Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.


