New Mexico

Baby delivered after New Mexico bus-truck crash dies

Posted: Sep 10, 2018 11:09 AM MDT

Updated: Sep 10, 2018 11:09 AM MDT

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (AP) - One of two babies delivered prematurely after a deadly collision between a semi truck and commercial bus in New Mexico last month has died.

The crash happened August 30, 2018 on I-10 near the New Mexico-Arizona state line. 
  
University of New Mexico Hospital spokesman Luke Frank confirmed Monday the death of a pediatric patient but would not give any more details.
  
An update posted on a GoFundMe page for the family of Christy Westerdale, who gave birth because of injuries suffered in the crash to a boy and a girl, announced the girl's death.
  
The family says Jordyn Rose died Thursday. The boy remains hospitalized.
  
Westerdale, who was seven months pregnant, and her boyfriend were on the bus Aug. 30, heading to California. Her 4-year-old daughter was also on board.
  
The newborn's death brings the number of victims killed in the crash to nine.

