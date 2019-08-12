As Epstein death probed, word of plan to seed human race with mass impregnation at New Mexico ranch

Epstein suicide

NEW YORK, NY - Acccused millionaire sex trafficker Jeffrey Epstein, who was found dead of an apparent suicide over the weekend, had been taken off suicide watch on July 29 at the urging of his defense attorneys, sources familiar with the decision told ABC News as federal officials found "serious irregularities" at the New York jail.

"We are now learning of serious irregularities at this facility that are deeply concerning and demand a thorough investigation," U.S. Attorney General William Barr told a national policing conference on Monday.

Epstein's cell was not regularly monitored the night he was believed to have killed himself, and the two guards monitoring the unit he was held in were both on overtime, a source with knowledge of Epstein's time at the prison while awaiting trial told CNN.

But meantime, comes word that the wealthy financier and alleged pedophile had a bizarre dream: He wanted to "seed the human race" with his DNA, according to the New York Times.

He planned on impregnating scores of women at his Zorro Ranch in New Mexico, according to the recent report. Epstein confided to scientists and businessmen about his scheme over the years, although there is no evidence that it ever came to fruition.

Two award-winning scientists and a financial adviser told the NYT that Epstein "had ambitions to use his New Mexico ranch as a base where women would be inseminated with his sperm and would give birth to his babies."

The people Epstein revealed this to said he spoke of the plan at dinner parties and wanted up to 20 women at a time pregnant with his baby at his New Mexico property.

Epstein's lawyers did not respond to the Times' request for comment on their report. There had long been allegations of an underage prostitution ring involving Epstein's Zorro Ranch.