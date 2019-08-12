New Mexico

As Epstein death probed, word of plan to seed human race with mass impregnation at New Mexico ranch

By:

Posted: Aug 12, 2019 02:37 PM MDT

Updated: Aug 12, 2019 05:05 PM MDT

Epstein suicide

NEW YORK, NY - Acccused millionaire sex trafficker Jeffrey Epstein, who was found dead of an apparent suicide over the weekend, had been taken off suicide watch on July 29 at the urging of his defense attorneys, sources familiar with the decision told ABC News as federal officials found "serious irregularities" at the New York jail.

"We are now learning of serious irregularities at this facility that are deeply concerning and demand a thorough investigation," U.S. Attorney General William Barr told a national policing conference on Monday.

Epstein's cell was not regularly monitored the night he was believed to have killed himself, and the two guards monitoring the unit he was held in were both on overtime, a source with knowledge of Epstein's time at the prison while awaiting trial told CNN.

But meantime, comes word that the wealthy financier and alleged pedophile had a bizarre dream: He wanted to "seed the human race" with his DNA, according to the New York Times.

He planned on impregnating scores of women at his Zorro Ranch in New Mexico, according to the recent report. Epstein confided to scientists and businessmen about his scheme over the years, although there is no evidence that it ever came to fruition.

Two award-winning scientists and a financial adviser told the NYT that Epstein "had ambitions to use his New Mexico ranch as a base where women would be inseminated with his sperm and would give birth to his babies."

The people Epstein revealed this to said he spoke of the plan at dinner parties and wanted up to 20 women at a time pregnant with his baby at his New Mexico property.

Epstein's lawyers did not respond to the Times' request for comment on their report. There had long been allegations of an underage prostitution ring involving Epstein's Zorro Ranch.

Copyright 2019 KVIA. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.


Recommended Stories

Most Popular Stories

Slideshows

Crime
2016 Family Violence Mugshots

2016 Family Violence Mugshots

Education
10 most educated countries
CNN Image

10 most educated countries

News
On this day: August 15
Martin St-Amant - Wikipedia - CC-BY-SA-3.0

On this day: August 15

Economy
Best, worst states for women
iStock/damircudic

Best, worst states for women

Health
Eat more of these 10 heart healthy foods
iStock/martinturzak

Eat more of these 10 heart healthy foods

News
On this day: August 14
Alan Light via Wikimedia Commons

On this day: August 14

Entertainment
Celebrities who have run marathons
iStock/JordiDelgado

Celebrities who have run marathons

Education
America's most literate cities
CNN

America's most literate cities

News
On this day: August 13
Chris Jackson, Sascha Steinbach/Getty Images

On this day: August 13

US & World
Most overworked cities in the US
CNN Video

Most overworked cities in the US

Family
Best, worst states to raise a family
iStock / 4774344sean

Best, worst states to raise a family

News
On this day: August 12
Kevork Djansezian/Getty Images

On this day: August 12

News
On this day: August 11
Eva Rinaldi via Wikimedia Commons

On this day: August 11

News
On this day: August 10
Stage Two Productions via Wikimedia Commons

On this day: August 10

News
Most dangerous states for drunken driving
iStock/EasyBuy4u

Most dangerous states for drunken driving

News
On this day: August 9
Gary Gershoff/Getty Images

On this day: August 9

Travel
World's most beautiful castles
Getty Images

World's most beautiful castles

Economy
20 ways you're getting ripped off
FreeImages.com/Penny Mathews

20 ways you're getting ripped off

News
On this day: August 8
Kevin Winter/Getty Images

On this day: August 8

Top Stories
Gallery: Victims killed in El Paso shooting

Gallery: Victims killed in El Paso shooting

News
#ElPasoStrong

#ElPasoStrong

News
On this day: August 7
Missy Mikulecky/San Francisco Giants via Getty Images

On this day: August 7

Economy
20 most popular beers in America
FreeImages.com/Matthew Bowden

20 most popular beers in America

Sports
Top all-time Olympics medal winners
Al Bello/Getty Images

Top all-time Olympics medal winners

News
On this day: August 6
Shel Secunda via Wikimedia Commons

On this day: August 6