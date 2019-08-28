As 10 candidates file to run for mayor, Las Cruces prepares for new voting method

Las Cruces institutes ranked choice...

As ten candidates officially declared their intention to run for mayor of Las Cruces on Tuesday (see list at bottom of this article), the Doña Ana County Clerk's Office is seeking to educate the public on ranked-choice voting.

Come November, voters will rank each candidate running for a political office, creating an automatic runoff election.

"We rank things every day," said Amanda López Askin, the Doña Ana County Clerk. If you're headed to the movies and one move is sold out, maybe I'll go see the next one and that will be an acceptable one."

Voters rank candidates in order of preference. If a voter's first choice isn't a front runner, it creates an automatic runoff election.

Voters rank candidates in order of preference. If a voter's first choice isn't a front runner, it creates an automatic runoff election.

Only the city of Las Cruces has voted to participate in ranked-choice voting. Therefore, only city residents will participate in the process.

Doña Ana County contracts with a company that has the knowledge on printing ranked-choice ballots, so López Askin said the process will not be any more expensive.

However, if a voter chooses to only select one candidate, their vote will still count. According to the Clerk's Office, that person would just not participate in the automatic runoff.

"They're going to vote how they always have voted," said López Askin. "They're going to walk in and they're going to pick their winner."\

2019 Municipal Election - Candidate Filing Day List

The following individuals filed their candidacy paperwork for the Nov. 5, 2019 Las Cruces municipal election. The names are in the order provided by the New Mexico Secretary of State’s Office.

Mayor

Eugenia (Gina) Montoya Ortega

Isabella Solis

Ken Miyagishima (Incumbent)

Jorge Sanchez

Gregory Z. Smith

Alexander Paige Baca Fresquez

William Bill Mattiace

Jesusita Dolores Lucero

Mike A. Tellez

Bev Courtney

City Council District 1

Kasandra Gandara (Incumbent)

Shelly A. Nichols-Shaw

City Council District 2

Jack L. Valencia, Jr.

Tessa Abeyta Stuve

Phillip A. VanVeen

Jason D. Estrada

City Council District 4

Johana Bencomo

Antoinette M. Reyes

Robert J. Palacios

Presiding Municipal Judge