New Mexico

As 10 candidates file to run for mayor, Las Cruces prepares for new voting method

By:

Posted: Aug 27, 2019 09:37 PM MDT

Updated: Aug 27, 2019 11:22 PM MDT

Las Cruces institutes ranked choice...

As ten candidates officially declared their intention to run for mayor of Las Cruces on Tuesday (see list at bottom of this article), the Doña Ana County Clerk's Office is seeking to educate the public on ranked-choice voting.

Come November, voters will rank each candidate running for a political office, creating an automatic runoff election.

"We rank things every day," said Amanda López Askin, the Doña Ana County Clerk. If you're headed to the movies and one move is sold out, maybe I'll go see the next one and that will be an acceptable one."

Only the city of Las Cruces has voted to participate in ranked-choice voting. Therefore, only city residents will participate in the process.

Doña Ana County contracts with a company that has the knowledge on printing ranked-choice ballots, so López Askin said the process will not be any more expensive.

However, if a voter chooses to only select one candidate, their vote will still count. According to the Clerk's Office, that person would just not participate in the automatic runoff.

"They're going to vote how they always have voted," said López Askin. "They're going to walk in and they're going to pick their winner."\

2019 Municipal Election - Candidate Filing Day List

The following individuals filed their candidacy paperwork for the Nov. 5, 2019 Las Cruces municipal election. The names are in the order provided by the New Mexico Secretary of State’s Office.

Mayor

  • Eugenia (Gina) Montoya Ortega
  • Isabella Solis
  • Ken Miyagishima (Incumbent)
  • Jorge Sanchez
  • Gregory Z. Smith
  • Alexander Paige Baca Fresquez
  • William Bill Mattiace
  • Jesusita Dolores Lucero
  • Mike A. Tellez
  • Bev Courtney

City Council District 1

  • Kasandra Gandara (Incumbent)
  • Shelly A. Nichols-Shaw

City Council District 2

  • Jack L. Valencia, Jr.
  • Tessa Abeyta Stuve
  • Phillip A. VanVeen
  • Jason D. Estrada

City Council District 4

  • Johana Bencomo
  • Antoinette M. Reyes
  • Robert J. Palacios

Presiding Municipal Judge

  • Joy Goldbaum
  • Richard M. Jacquez

Copyright 2019 KVIA. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.


comments powered by Disqus

Recommended Stories

Most Popular Stories

Slideshows

Crime
2016 Family Violence Mugshots

2016 Family Violence Mugshots

News
On this day: August 28
DianesDigitals via Wikimedia Commons

On this day: August 28

US & World
Fires ravage Amazon rainforest
Getty Images

Fires ravage Amazon rainforest

News
On this day: August 27
NOAA

On this day: August 27

News
Most expensive cities for car insurance

Most expensive cities for car insurance

News
Most expensive states to own a home

Most expensive states to own a home

News
On this day: August 26
Michael Buckner/Getty Images

On this day: August 26

News
10 best U.S. cities for dating
iStock/kevinruss﻿

10 best U.S. cities for dating

News
On this day: August 25
Joe Raedle/Getty Images

On this day: August 25

News
On this day: August 24
Mike Coppola/Getty Images

On this day: August 24

News
15 emerging U.S. downtowns
Kevork Djansezian/Getty Images

15 emerging U.S. downtowns

News
On this day: August 23
Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Jesse B. Awalt/U.S. Navy via Wikimedia Commons

On this day: August 23

Entertainment
Celebrities who have battled cancer
Amanda Edwards/Getty Images

Celebrities who have battled cancer

News
On this day: August 22
iStock/DegasMM

On this day: August 22

News
School violence: By the numbers
KPRC via CNN

School violence: By the numbers

News
On this day: August 21
Justin Sullivan/Getty Images

On this day: August 21

News
Most pet-friendly cities for travelers
iStock/Dixi_

Most pet-friendly cities for travelers

News
On this day: August 20
Ethan Miller/Getty Images

On this day: August 20

US & World
Best, worst states for millennials
iStock/biglike

Best, worst states for millennials

News
On this day: August 19
Alexandra Wyman/Getty Images for AFI

On this day: August 19

News
On this day: August 18
Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

On this day: August 18

News
On this day: August 17
Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images

On this day: August 17

News
On this day: August 16
Jason Kempin/Getty Images for Niche Media

On this day: August 16

Pets
Best ways to save money on pets
FreeImages.com/PsychoPxL

Best ways to save money on pets

Education
10 most educated countries
CNN Image

10 most educated countries