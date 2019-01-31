Albuquerque woman gets prison for assaulting postal workers

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (AP) - An Albuquerque woman has been sentenced to two years in federal prison for assaulting three U.S. Postal Service employees in Bernalillo County in 2017.



Prosecutors say 25-year-old Jackie Herron was sentenced Wednesday.



She pleaded guilty in the case in June 2018.



Herron was indicted on three counts of assault on a federal employee involving the use of a deadly weapon.



Prosecutors say Herron was involved in a confrontation with postal service workers in a gated, restricted parking lot for employees only on Dec. 22, 2017.



When postal workers told her to leave, Herron reportedly revved her car's engine and threatened to run them over.



Herron reportedly pointed at gun at the postal workers in a threatening manner when one of the workers tried to take photos of Herron's license plate.

