Albuquerque police make 1st DWI arrest of e-scooter rider

Lily Romero

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (AP) - Albuquerque police say a Belen woman's arrest on suspicion of DWI while driving an electric scooter is the first such arrest since the city allowed the vehicles on local streets a week ago.



Police say 26-year-old Lily Romero was arrested Wednesday evening on suspicion of aggravated DWI after being stopped while driving the wrong way on a one-way street Wednesday night and that she said she was going from one bar to another.



According to police, Romero blew twice above the legal limit and performed poorly on a sobriety test



Court records don't list an attorney for Romero who could comment on the allegations.



Albuquerque officials May 24 issued a permit to e-scooter company Zagster for a one-year pilot program.



Officer Simon Drobik said drivers must operate the vehicles responsibly.

