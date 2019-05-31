New Mexico

Albuquerque police make 1st DWI arrest of e-scooter rider

Posted: May 31, 2019 11:51 AM MDT

Updated: May 31, 2019 11:51 AM MDT

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (AP) - Albuquerque police say a Belen woman's arrest on suspicion of DWI while driving an electric scooter is the first such arrest since the city allowed the vehicles on local streets a week ago.
  
Police say 26-year-old Lily Romero was arrested Wednesday evening on suspicion of aggravated DWI after being stopped while driving the wrong way on a one-way street Wednesday night and that she said she was going from one bar to another.
  
According to police, Romero blew twice above the legal limit and performed poorly on a sobriety test
  
Court records don't list an attorney for Romero who could comment on the allegations.
  
Albuquerque officials May 24 issued a permit to e-scooter company Zagster for a one-year pilot program.
  
Officer Simon Drobik said drivers must operate the vehicles responsibly.

