New Mexico

Albuquerque man arrested in decapitation of Native American woman

By:
  • Associated Press

Posted: Jun 12, 2019 03:54 PM MDT

Updated: Jun 12, 2019 04:25 PM MDT

ALBUQUERQUE, New Mexico - Albuquerque police have arrested a man in the 2017 killing of a Native American woman who was fatally stabbed and found decapitated in a ditch.
  
Police and court records say 31-year-old Andrew Garcia Jr. was arrested Monday and remained jailed Wednesday on suspicion of murder in the killing of 39-year-old Audra Wills.
  
Her death stirred concern among advocates for the homeless and Native American community in Albuquerque.
  
Police say two friends of Garcia, 30-year-old Eric Emerson and 33-year-old Damaris Marquez, were arrested on suspicion of tampering with evidence. They're accused of disposing of Willis' body.
  
Court records don't list defense attorneys who could comment on the allegations.
  
Deputy Police Chief Art Gonzalez said the arrests capped "a long and arduous investigation" and he credited the lead detective for persevering.

(Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)
 

(c) Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.


