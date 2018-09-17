Alamogordo man survives rollover, then fatally struck by car

ALAMOGORDO, N.M. (AP) - Authorities say an Alamogordo man is dead after surviving a rollover crash and then getting fatally struck by a passing car.



New Mexico State Police say 35-year-old Jason Clapper was driving on U.S. Highway 82 between Alamogordo and Cloudcroft at a high rate of speed when the vehicle rolled about 5:30 a.m. Sunday.



State Police say Clapper was wearing a seatbelt, sustained minor injuries and was able to get out of the vehicle.



While standing along the road in an unlit area, authorities say Clapper was struck by a passing car.



He was pronounced dead at the scene.



State Police say the crash is under investigation, but alcohol doesn't appear to be a contributing factor in the fatal collision and the driver isn't facing any charges at this time.

