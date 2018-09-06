AG slams University of New Mexico over transparency concerns

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (AP) - New Mexico's attorney general is slamming the state's largest university over "flagrant abuse" of the state's transparency laws.

The Attorney General's Office in a report released Thursday said the University of New Mexico since 2015 has established a pattern and practice of neglecting its responsibility to allow access to public information and access to meaningful documents on public business.

The office said the university consistently violates state open records laws.

The report comes after the university's regents voted for a second time to eliminate men's soccer, men's and women's skiing and women's beach volleyball. Board members had to vote again following complaints that the initial vote violated open meetings laws.

University of New Mexico spokeswoman Cinnamon Blair did not immediately return an email seeking comment on the report.